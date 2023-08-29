Best Buy, Big Lots rise; NIO fall, Tuesday, 8/29/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Best Buy Co. (BBY), up $4.29 to $78.36.
The electronics retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.
J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), up $2.17 to $145.06.
The jelly and peanut butter maker raised its profit forecast for the year.
Big Lots Inc. (BIG), up $1.93 to $8.21.
The discount retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Donaldson Co. (DCI),up $2.68 to $63.99.
The maker of filtration systems gave investors a strong profit forecast for its fiscal year.
E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), up $11.38 to $134.01.
The cosmetics company is buying Naturium for $355 million in a cash-and-stock deal.
Catalent Inc. (CTLT),up $2.11 to $47.75.
The maker of drug delivery technologies named new board members and began a strategic review.
Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), up $1.81 to $24.59.
The security products and software company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
NIO Inc. (NIO), down 40 cents to $10.62.
The electric vehicle maker’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.