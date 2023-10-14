Israel-Hamas war
Solar eclipse
Oregon football
France on alert after stabbing
Louisiana governor’s race
U.S. News

Executive who had business ties to Playgirl magazine pleads guilty to $250M fraud in lending company

 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida executive whose family business once owned Playgirl magazine has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud for misleading investors in another of his companies — one that made high-interest loans to small businesses.

Carl R. Ruderman, 82, was chairman and chief executive officer of 1 Global Capital LLC, a commercial lending company that filed for bankruptcy in July 2018. Federal authorities said he took part in a $250 million scheme that affected more than 3,400 investors in 42 states.

Ruderman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Miami. Court records show sentencing is set for Jan. 3, and he faces up to five years in prison and forfeiture of more than $250 million.

Ruderman admitted spending 1 Global investors’ money on credit card payments, vacation travel, drivers, nannies, housekeepers, tuition, mortgage payments, luxury car payments and insurance payments for his art collection and jewelry, the Justice Department said in a news release Friday

Other news
Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Wolfeboro, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Banker says Trump’s financial statements were key to loan approvals, but there were ‘sanity checks’
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, July 26, 2023, in New York. Jury selection begins Tuesday, Oct. 3 in a case in which the 31-year-old crypto mogul faces the possibility of a long prison term if convicted. Prosecutors say he cheated thousands of people who deposited cryptocurrency on the FTX exchange by illegally diverting massive sums of their money for his personal use, including making risky trades at his cryptocurrency hedge fund. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FTX co-founder testifies against Sam Bankman-Fried, saying they committed crimes and lied to public
FILE- Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus, Chairman of the Yunus Centre, speaks during a debate hosted by the Associated Press "Regions in Transformation: South Asia" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2016. Bangladesh’s official anti-graft watchdog has questioned Yunus over suspicions of money laundering and embezzlement. Yunus, who pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people in Bangladesh, said on Thursday that he did not commit any crimes. His legal troubles have drawn international attention, with many observers considering that they are politically motivated. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Bangladesh’s anti-graft watchdog quizzes Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in embezzlement case

Ruderman also admitted diverting investors’ money to businesses benefitting him and his family, without investors’ knowledge, the department said.

The company — based in Hallandale Beach, Florida — made loans to small businesses, called merchant cash advance loans. Prosecutors compared those to payday loans.

The Justice Department said Ruderman admitted he and others made false representations to investors and potential investors about the profitability of 1 Global. Investors were falsely told the company had been audited by a public accounting firm, that investors’ money would be spent on the merchant cash advance loans, and that people could expect double-digit returns on investments.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a 2018 complaint against Ruderman and 1 Global that the company collected money from investors, many of whom used retirement savings, from February 2014 to July 2018.

The SEC said 1 Global was formed in 2013 and owned by the Ruderman Family Trust. The SEC said the trust also owned other businesses, including Digi South, which “used to own Playgirl and other adult magazines.” Digi South used the same address as 1 Global and “received approximately $805,000 in investor funds from 1 Global for no consideration or legitimate services,” the SEC said.

Four of Ruderman’s co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the 1 Global fraud, the Justice Department said.

Alan G. Heide, 65, of Lake Worth, Florida, the former 1 Global chief financial officer, pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $57 million in restitution.

Andrew Dale Ledbetter, 81, a lawyer from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $148 million in restitution.

Steven Allen Schwartz, 78, of Delray Beach, Florida, a director and consultant at 1 Global, pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. He was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $36 million in restitution.

Jan Douglas Atlas, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a lawyer, pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to pay more than $29 million in restitution.