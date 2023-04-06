Grains lower, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 12.50 cents at $6.7725 a bushel; May corn lost 13.25 cents at $6.4525 a bushel; May oats was off 11.75 cents at $3.3675 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 29.25 cents at 14.9550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 2.70 cents at $1.7067 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 2.20 cents at $2.0020 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .17 cent at $.7367 a pound.