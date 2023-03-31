Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 12.25 cents at $6.90 a bushel; May corn was up .25 cent at $6.5250 a bushel; May oats fell 10.75 cents at $3.6650 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 11.50 cents at 14.8875 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 1.90 censt at $1.6802 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 9.12 cents at $1.9225 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $.7580 a pound.