Arista Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $427.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The cloud networking company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.35 billion, or $4.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Arista Networks said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion.

Arista Networks shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $136, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANET