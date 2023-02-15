Community Health Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $414 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $3.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.21 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYH