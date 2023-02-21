Fluor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $145 million, or 73 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $13.74 billion.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.90 per share.

