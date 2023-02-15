Pegasystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $396.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $345.6 million, or $4.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

Pegasystems expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.4 billion.

