US Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $93 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.52 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.06 billion.

US Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USFD