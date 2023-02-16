Zebra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $186 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.54 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $463 million, or $8.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.70 to $4.

