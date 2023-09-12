Biden impeachment inquiry
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 9/12/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Stocks drifted to a lower close Tuesday as Wall Street waits for highly anticipated reports later this week about inflation and the economy.

Oracle weighed on tech stocks after the software giant reported revenue that fell just short of what analysts expected.

Stocks have see-sawed in recent weeks amid uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates.

Reports coming up on Wednesday and later this week on inflation and retail sales could sway the Fed’s thinking.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.56 points, or 0.6%, to 4,461.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.73 points, or 0.1%, to 34,645.99.

The Nasdaq composite fell 144.28 points, or 1%, to 13,773.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.18 points, less than 0.1%, to 1,855.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.41 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 69.40 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 12.09 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.78 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 622.40 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 1,498.74 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,307.13 points, or 31.6%

The Russell 2000 is up 94.07 points, or 5.3%.