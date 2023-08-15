Trump indictment. Live updates
Explosion in the Dominican Republic
Michael Oher lawsuit
Sage Steele leaves ESPN, settles lawsuit
Maui fires latest
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/15/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, capping a day of declines worldwide, after discouraging data on China raised worries about the global economy.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Tuesday after reports indicated a deepening slump for the world’s second-largest economy. The Dow dropped roughly 361 points, and the Nasdaq sank 1.1%.

A separate report on the U.S. economy showed sales growth at retailers accelerated last month. That raises hopes the U.S. economy can avoid a recession. But in a downside for markets, it also heightens the threat that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer to snuff out inflation.

On Tuesday:

Other news
Statues adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today: Wall Street drops as faltering Chinese economy sets off global slide
Workers install advertisement posters outside a new fashion boutique at a shopping mall in Beijing on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. China’s government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people as official data Tuesday, Aug. 15, showed an economic slump deepened in July. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
China skips giving update on surging youth unemployment as economic slump deepens
People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after China reports weak July data and cuts key interest rate

The S&P 500 fell 51.86 points, or 1.2%, to 4,437.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361.24 points, or 1%, to 34,946.39.

The Nasdaq composite fell 157.28 points, or 1.1%, to 13,631.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.74 points, or 1.3%, to 1,895.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.19 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 335.01 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 13.80 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.36 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 598.36 points, or 15.6%.

The Dow is up 1,799.14 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,164.56 points, or 30.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 134.51 points, or 7.6%.