    Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

    The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

    Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.44 to $75.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.61 to $82.21 a barrel.

    Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

    Gold for April delivery fell $14.70 to $1,826.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 37 cents to $21.31 an ounce and March copper fell 13 cents to $4.06 a pound.

    The dollar fell to 134.64 Japanese yen from 134.95 yen. The euro fell to $1.0597 from $1.0601.

