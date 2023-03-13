AP NEWS
    Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

    The Associated PressMarch 13, 2023 GMT

    Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.88 to $74.80 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.01 to $80.77 a barrel.

    Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.76 a gallon. April natural gas rose 18 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

    Gold for April delivery rose $49.30 at $1,916.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.41 to $21.92 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.05 a pound.

    The dollar fell to 133.36 Japanese yen from 134.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0643.

