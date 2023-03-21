AP NEWS
    Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

    The Associated PressMarch 21, 2023 GMT

    Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.69 to $69.33 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.53 to $75.32 a barrel.

    Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.54 a gallon. April heating oil was also unchanged at $2.69 a gallon. April natural gas rose 13 cents to $2.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.

    Gold for April delivery fell $41.70 to $1,941.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 22 cents to $22.43 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $3.99 a pound.

    The dollar rose to 132.56 Japanese yen from 131.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0765 from $1.0724.

