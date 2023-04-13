Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.10 to $82.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.24 to $86.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents $2.83 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.67 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $30.40 to $2,055.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 47 cents to $25.93 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.77 Japanese yen from 133.19 yen. The dollar rose to 1.1046 euro from 1.0995.