AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 2 cents to $80.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 1 cent to $86.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February heating oil fell 7 cents $3.36 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $7.20 to $1,942.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 19 cents to $23.94 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.55 Japanese yen from 130.06 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0885.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.