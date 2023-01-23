AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated PressJanuary 23, 2023 GMT

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 2 cents to $81.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 56 cents to $88.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. February heating oil rose 8 cents $3.55 a gallon. February natural gas rose 27 cents to $3.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose 40 cents to $1,928.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 38 cents to $23.55 an ounce and March copper was flat at $4.26 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.68 Japanese yen from 129.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0859 from $1.0854.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.