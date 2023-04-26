Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.77 to $74.30 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $3.08 to $77.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents $2.55 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents $2.37 a gallon. May natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $8.50 to $1,996 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $24.88 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.86 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.56 Japanese yen from 133.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.1039 from $1.0972.