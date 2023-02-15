Aspen Aerogels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $82.7 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $180.4 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $1.46 to $1.31 per share, with revenue in the range of $200 million to $250 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.50, a decline of 60% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN