    Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

    The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

    Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.37 to $77.05 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.44 to $83.89 a barrel.

    Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 6 cents to $2.43 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

    Gold for April delivery rose $11.80 to $1,836.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 28 cents to $21.07 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $4.09 a pound.

    The dollar fell to 136.13 Japanese yen from 136.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0583 from $1.0608.

