    Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

    The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

    Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 47 cents to $78.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 44 cents to $84.75 a barrel.

    Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil was unchanged at $2.87 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

    Gold for April delivery fell $4.90 to $1,840.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 20 cents to $20.90 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.08 a pound.

    The dollar rose to 136.76 Japanese yen from 136.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.0590 from $1.0658.

