Business

Dell, Lululemon Athletica rise; Walgreens Boots Alliance, Olin fall, Friday, 9/1/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), down $1.31 to $24

Rosalind Brewer is departing as CEO after less than three years at the helm of the drug store chain.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), up $11.97 to $68.21

The computer maker raised its outlook for full-year results.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), up $20.75 to $402.01

The maker of workout wear reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), up $4.55 to $35.65

The cloud computing company’s profit and revenue came in well ahead of what investors were looking for.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), down $2.23 to $81.46

The media giant’s dispute with cable TV company Charter escalated as it blacked out Disney’s ESPN to many customers.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB), up $21.70 up $403

The database company reported results that were better than Wall Street was expecting and raised its forecasts.

Olin Corp. (OLN), down $6.60 to $51.42

Scott Sutton will step down as CEO of the chemicals company in the first half of next year.

Elastic NV (ESTC), up $13.73 to $75.61

The data analytics company raised its forecasts for full-year earnings.