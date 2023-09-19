Instacart stock
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
UAW strike
UN General Assembly opens
Debris from F-35 jet found
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 9/19/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks slipped as Wall Street waits for the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow fell 106 points, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%. Stocks have been see-sawing for weeks on uncertainty about whether the Fed is done with its market-shaking hikes to interest rates. Its latest announcement arrives Wednesday.

Treasury yields climbed, and the 10-year yield is close to its highest level since 2007. High yields have pushed mortgage rates higher, and a report in the morning showed much weaker homebuilding activity than expected.

On Tuesday:

Other news
Smoke rises after an explosion at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte, Neb., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. An explosion Thursday inside a shipping container generated toxic smoke and forced evacuations. (Melanie Standiford/Midwest Media via AP)
Explosion in Union Pacific’s massive railyard in Nebraska appears accidental, investigators say
FILE - The TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone screen in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. TikTok said on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, that it will begin launching a new tool that will help creators label AI-generated content they produce. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
TikTok is launching new tool that will help creators label AI content on the app
José Muñoz, President and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and President and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America speaks to the press after a signing ceremony at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP)
Hyundai rushing to open Georgia plant because of law rewarding domestic electric vehicle production

The S&P 500 fell 9.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,443.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.57 points, or 0.3%, to 34,517.73.

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.05 points, or 0.2%, to 13,678.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.77 points, or 0.4% to 1,826.53.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 6.37 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 100.51 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 30.15 points, or 0.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 20.51 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 604.45 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is up 1,370.48 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,211.70 points, or 30.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 65.28 points, or 3.7%.