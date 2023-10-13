Israel-Hamas war
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/13/2023

By The Associated Press
 
U.S. stocks mostly fell after getting pulled in opposite directions by competing waves of optimism and fear.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% Friday. The Dow edged up by 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%.

Worries about escalating violence in Gaza’s latest war sent oil prices jumping and Treasury yields falling. A survey also showed U.S. consumer sentiment souring on fears about inflation. But several of the biggest U.S. banks said their profits were better during the summer than feared. That offered hope for the reporting season that just got underway.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 21.83 points, or 0.5%, to 4,327.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.15 points, or 0.1%, to 33,670.29.

The Nasdaq composite fell 166.98 points, or 1.2%, to 13,407.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.54 points, or 0.8% to 1,719.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 19.28 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 262.71 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 24.11 points, or 0.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 25.85 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 488.28 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is up 523.04 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,940.75 points, or 28.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 41.53 points, or 2.4%.