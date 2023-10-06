Powerball
CalAmp, Tesla fall; Pioneer Natural, NuScale rise Friday, 10/6/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), up $23.66 to $238.62.

Exxon Mobil is reportedly considering buying the oil and gas company.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), up 11 cents to $13.33.

The jeans maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, but trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), down 14 cents to 31 cents.

The wireless communications company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.19 to $36.56.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $2.09 to $257.96.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly cut prices for some of its models.

NuScale Power Corp. (SMR), up 67 cents to $5.35.

The nuclear power company gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), up $1.29 to $70.47.

The fundraising software company agreed to pay $49.5 million to settle lawsuits related to a 2020 data breach.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up $1.31 to $37.67.

The gold producer rose as prices for the precious metal edged higher.