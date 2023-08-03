Stock market today: Asia mixed after the US government’s credit rating was cut

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Stock market today: Asia mixed after the US government’s credit rating was cut

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government's credit rating.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government's credit rating. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government's credit rating.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government's credit rating. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
FILE - A sign is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By JOE McDONALD
 
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government’s credit rating.

Tokyo’s market benchmark fell more than 1%. Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street turned in its biggest one-day decline in months after Fitch Ratings cut the U.S. government credit rating Wednesday by one level. The agency cited rising debt and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” after Congress pushed Washington close to defaulting before agreeing to raise the amount it can borrow.

“This is largely irrelevant despite some initial shock,” said Kristina Hooper of Invesco in a report, noting that this makes the U.S. rating more consistent with other major economies. “The timing was odd, given that it occurred well after the debt ceiling issue was resolved.”

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.3% to 32,293.33 while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,273.68. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.6% to 19,636.34.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.5% to 2,604.89 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.7% to 7,300.50.

India’s Sensex opened down 0.2% at 65,666.36. Jakarta gained while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets declined.

The S&P 500 sank 1.4% to 4,513.39 on Wednesday after Fitch cut its rating on U.S. government debt by one level from its highest AAA to AA+. It was the second-straight loss for the market benchmark after last week’s 16-month high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1% to to 35,282.52. The Nasdaq composite fell 2.2% to 13,973.45.

The Fitch downgrade strikes at the core of the global financial system because U.S. Treasurys are considered some of the safest possible investments. The agency cited factors including repeated standoffs in Congress about whether to cause the government to default.

Standard & Poor’s stripped the U.S. of its AAA rating in 2011 after a fight over the government’s borrowing limit. The Government Accountability Office later estimated that budget standoff raised borrowing costs by $1.3 billion that year.

Investors are watching whether the U.S. economy can avoid a recession that was widely expected following repeated interest rate hikes to cool inflation.

Traders have been more optimistic lately, helping to push up the S&P 500 by 19.5% for the first seven months of this year.

A report Wednesday by payroll processor ADP suggested hiring in the private sector is stronger than expected, even if it slowed slowed in July from the previous month. Strong hiring could help to dampen fears of a recession but also might persuade the Federal Reserve there is too much upward pressure on prices.

The U.S. government is due to issue a more comprehensive report Friday on the jobs market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pointed to Friday’s numbers as a big influence on the central bank’s next move in September.

On Wall Street, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon each fell more than 2.5%.

Generac Holdings, which sells generators and other power products, tumbled 24.4% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after it reported weaker profit than analysts expected. SolarEdge Technologies dropped 18.4% after reporting weaker profit and revenue growth than forecast. It said higher interest rates are pressuring U.S. residential customers.

Other companies have been beating profit expectations.

CVS Health rose 3.3% after it reported a milder drop in results than expected. Humana climbed 5.6% after it topped expectations.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 13 cents to $79.62 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.88 the previous day to $79.49. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 17 cents to $83.37 per barrel in London. It lost $1.71 the previous session to $83.20.

The dollar rose to 143.72 yen from Wednesday’s 143.28 yen. The euro declined to $1.0931 from $1.0943.