How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/16/2023

By The Associated Press
 
U.S. stocks closed higher as some of last week’s moves driven by worries about war in the Middle East unwound.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Monday. The Dow rose 314 points, and the Nasdaq composite added 1.2%. Treasury yields rose after tumbling last week on worries that fighting in Gaza will escalate. Crude oil prices dropped, and gold also slipped as last week’s flight toward safer investments waned.

More than 50 companies in the S&P 500 will report their earnings for the summer this week, and expectations are rising that this season may mark a return to growth.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.85 points, or 1.1%, to 4,373.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 314.25 points, or 0.9%, to 33,984.54.

The Nasdaq composite rose 160.75 points, or 1.2%, to 13,567.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 27.35 points, or 1.6% to 1,747.06.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 534.13 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is up 837.29 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,101.50 points, or 29.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 14.18 points, or 0.8%.