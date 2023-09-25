Armenians leave Nagorno-Karabakh
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/25/2023

By The Associated Press
 
A sluggish day for stocks kept September on track to be the worst month of the year for Wall Street.

The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.4%, coming off its worst week in six months. The Dow edged up 43 points and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%. Treasury yields rose again to near their highest levels in more than a decade.

Stocks have struggled recently as the realization sinks in that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates high well into next year. The Fed wants to ensure inflation gets back down to its target.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.38 points, or 0.4%, to 4,337.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.04 points, or 0.1%, to 34,006.88.

The Nasdaq composite rose 59.51 points, or 0.5%, to 13,271.32

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.74 points, or 0.4% to 1,784.24.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 497.94 points, or 13%.

The Dow is up 859.63 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,804.84 points, or 26.8%

The Russell 2000 is up 22.99 points, or 1.3%.