Trump indictment. Live updates
Explosion in the Dominican Republic
Michael Oher lawsuit
Wander Franco under investigation
Maui fires latest
Business

Lyft and Grindr rise; Getty Images and Discover Financial fall, Tuesday, 8/15/2023

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Grindr Inc. (GRND), up 63 cents to $5.32.

The LGBTQ+ community social media platform reported a profit and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN), up 80 cents to $4.18.

Other news
FILE - A sign for WeWork is displayed at the workspace-sharing office in the borough of Manhattan in New York, Aug. 9, 2023. WeWork said on Tuesday, Aug. 8, that there was “substantial doubt” on its ability to stay in business, prompting speculation around the future of the troubled workspace-sharing company. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
WeWork sounds the alarm, prompting speculation around the company’s future
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have payments of $0. And starting in 2024, undergraduate loan payments will be reduced by half. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Going to college? Here’s what you should know about student loans
FILE - The Metropolitan Opera house, background center, appears at Lincoln Center in New York on March 12, 2020. Opera News, an 87-year-old publication focused on the Metropolitan Opera and spotlighting the art form in the U.S., will print its final issue in November and be incorporated into Britain-based Opera magazine. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
US-focused Opera News, to cease publication in November after 87 years

The media publisher signed a letter of intent with Simplify Inventions to acquire certain assets of subsidiary Bridge Media Networks.

Navitas Semiconductor Co., (NVTS), up 44 cents to $9.05.

The chipmaker beat analyst revenue forecasts and posted a smaller loss than expected.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), down 32 cents to $4.23.

The media image company missed Wall Street’s second-quarter sales and profit targets.

Discover Financial Services Inc. (DFS), down $10.27 to $92.38.

The digital banking company announced that CEO Roger Hochschild is stepping down.

Rumble Inc. (RUM), down 84 cents to $7.41.

The online video platform posted a much wider loss than analysts were expecting.

Sea Ltd. (SE), down $16.73 to $40.17.

The digital entertainment platform and owner of Shopee missed Wall Street’s sales targets.

DR Horton (DHI), up $2.82 to $126.10.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth the homebuilder’s stock this spring.