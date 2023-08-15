Lyft and Grindr rise; Getty Images and Discover Financial fall, Tuesday, 8/15/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Grindr Inc. (GRND), up 63 cents to $5.32.
The LGBTQ+ community social media platform reported a profit and raised its full-year revenue guidance.
Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN), up 80 cents to $4.18.
The media publisher signed a letter of intent with Simplify Inventions to acquire certain assets of subsidiary Bridge Media Networks.
Navitas Semiconductor Co., (NVTS), up 44 cents to $9.05.
The chipmaker beat analyst revenue forecasts and posted a smaller loss than expected.
Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), down 32 cents to $4.23.
The media image company missed Wall Street’s second-quarter sales and profit targets.
Discover Financial Services Inc. (DFS), down $10.27 to $92.38.
The digital banking company announced that CEO Roger Hochschild is stepping down.
Rumble Inc. (RUM), down 84 cents to $7.41.
The online video platform posted a much wider loss than analysts were expecting.
Sea Ltd. (SE), down $16.73 to $40.17.
The digital entertainment platform and owner of Shopee missed Wall Street’s sales targets.
DR Horton (DHI), up $2.82 to $126.10.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth the homebuilder’s stock this spring.