UnitedHealth Group, Elanco rise; Leslie’s, State Street fall, Friday, 7/14/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 90 cents to $149.77.

The bank reported strong second-quarter financial results.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $32.42 to $480.17.

The health insurer gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after beating analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $6.38 to $32.18.

The biopharmaceutical company acquired rights to a genetic disorder treatment outside of North America.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., up $1.24 to $11.84.

The animal healthcare company said U.S. regulators confirmed the safety of its Seresto flea and tick collar.

Leslie’s Inc., down $2.82 to $6.70.

The swimming pool supplies company slashed its profit forecast for the year.

State Street Corp., down $9.36 $68.10.

The financial services company reported mostly disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Unity Bancorp Inc., up $1.24 to $24.35.

The bank holding company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc., down 38 cents to $1.56.

The cannabis producer reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.