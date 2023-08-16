Target and Stride rise; Coherent and Tower Semiconductor fall, Wednesday, 8/16/2023

N EW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Target Corp. (TGT), up $3.70 to $128.75.

The retailer reported strong profits despite a backlash by some shoppers against its Pride month promotions.

Stride Inc. (LRN), up $1.77 to $40.06.

The online education company blew past analysts’ third-quarter profit projections.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), down $3.61 to $30.17.

The Israeli chip manufacturer and Intel called off their $5.4 billion merger after Chinese regulators opposed it.

Coherent Corp. (COHR), down $14.04 to $32.97.

The networking and laser company’s financial forecast came in well below Wall Street targets.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB), up $3.43 to $38.78.

The tax preparer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter sales and profit forecasts.

TJX Cos. (TJX), up $3.54 to $89.31.

The owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls department stores reported results that beat Wall Street’s consensus.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT), down $2.01 to $34.36.

The owner of Chili’s and Maggiano’s restaurants just missed revenue forecasts.

Progressive Corp. (PGR), up $11.09 to $136.14.

The insurer released strong financial results for the month of July.