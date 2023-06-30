Smart Global, Progress Software rise; Nike falls, Friday, 6/30/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Nike, down $3.00 to $110.37
The purveyor of sneakers and other athletic apparel’s profits missed Wall Street’s forecasts.
Smart Global, up $2.38 to $29.01
The business technology company beat analysts’ third-quarter forecasts and said it stood to benefit from the recent AI boom.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, up 52 cents to $9.68
The biopharmaceutical company said it’s board is considering options including a sale.
Apple, up $4.38 to $193.97
Apple became the first publicly traded company to be worth $3 trillion.
Progress Software, up $3.22 to $58.10
The maker of OpenEdge business software reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
Circor International, up $2.65 to $56.45
KKR’s sweetened $56-a-share offer for Circor was accepted.
Constellation Brands, down 72 cents to $246.13
The maker of Modelo beer reported strong quarterly results but lowered its full-year profit outlook.
Nikola, up 12 cents to $1.38
The maker of zero-emission vehicles said it again complies with Nasdaq’s rule of keeping its stock price above $1.