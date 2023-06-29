Overstock.com, JPMorgan Chase rise; Lindsay, McCormick fall; Thursday, 6/29/2023

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Business

Overstock.com, JPMorgan Chase rise; Lindsay, McCormick fall; Thursday, 6/29/2023

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

JP Morgan Chase & Co., up $4.84 to $143.43

Bank stocks rose after 23 of the nation’s biggest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s “stress testing” of their ability to withstand a severe recession.

Other news
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Chase says online banking issue now resolved after bug causes double transactions and fees
Customers of Chase’s online banking services have seen double transactions, fees and payments in their accounts.
A First Republic Bank sign is posted at the bank's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, May 1, 2023. Regulators seized the troubled bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
First Republic hit with 1,000 job cuts after California bank was seized and sold to JPMorgan
NEW YORK (AP) — About 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank are being let go about a month after it was seized by regulators and acquired by JP Morgan Chase.
People walk past a First Republic Bank in New York, Monday, May 1, 2023. Regulators seized the troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to stop further banking turmoil that has dominated the first half of this year. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to stop further banking turmoil that has dominated the first half of this year.
FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committee annual Wall Street oversight hearing, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women, a federal judge said Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women.

Overstock.com Inc., up $5.03 to $30.57

The company will rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond after buying that bankrupt company’s intellectual property.

Visa Inc., up $6.36 to $234.32

The digital payments company acquired Pismo, a financial technology company with operations in Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $10.34 to $42.82

The maker of railroad freight cars’ results came in far ahead of what analysts expected and raised its annual sales forecast.

Wallbox N.V., up $0.53 to $3.48

The maker of charging systems said its Pulsar Plus EV charger will be available in Costco stores beginning next month.

McCormick & Co. Inc., down $5.07 to $86.78

The spice maker raised its forecast for full-year results.

Lindsay Corp., down $9.05 to $115.67

The maker of irrigation systems reported earnings and sales for its latest quarter far below Wall Street’s forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc., up $5.63 to $69.00

The manufacturing company reported earnings for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ expectations.