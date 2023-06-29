Overstock.com, JPMorgan Chase rise; Lindsay, McCormick fall; Thursday, 6/29/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
JP Morgan Chase & Co., up $4.84 to $143.43
Bank stocks rose after 23 of the nation’s biggest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s “stress testing” of their ability to withstand a severe recession.
Overstock.com Inc., up $5.03 to $30.57
The company will rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond after buying that bankrupt company’s intellectual property.
Visa Inc., up $6.36 to $234.32
The digital payments company acquired Pismo, a financial technology company with operations in Latin America, Asia and Europe.
Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $10.34 to $42.82
The maker of railroad freight cars’ results came in far ahead of what analysts expected and raised its annual sales forecast.
Wallbox N.V., up $0.53 to $3.48
The maker of charging systems said its Pulsar Plus EV charger will be available in Costco stores beginning next month.
McCormick & Co. Inc., down $5.07 to $86.78
The spice maker raised its forecast for full-year results.
Lindsay Corp., down $9.05 to $115.67
The maker of irrigation systems reported earnings and sales for its latest quarter far below Wall Street’s forecasts.
Worthington Industries Inc., up $5.63 to $69.00
The manufacturing company reported earnings for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ expectations.