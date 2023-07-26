Union Pacific, Boeing rise; Snap, Microsoft fall: Wednesday, 7/26/2023

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
Business

Union Pacific, Boeing rise; Snap, Microsoft fall: Wednesday, 7/26/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), up $21.23 to $236.78

The railroad operator installed a CEO that an activist investor had been pushing for.

Georgetown University's Hoya Hub on-campus food pantry offers an assortment of food and household supplies for students in need, Friday, June 9, 2023 in Washington. At Georgetown University, the donor-funded pantry is a locked room with shelves of food and toiletries and a refrigerator for perishables. Any students who request help are given the code to unlock the door and can essentially come and go as they need. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
College students struggling with hunger face potential loss of food stamp benefits
Many college students who are struggling with hunger are facing the potential loss of food stamp benefits that were boosted in the pandemic.
Helena Smith, center, of Washington, chooses a food item while shopping at Bread for the City, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, a food pantry in Washington. The formal end of the national Public Health Emergency on Thursday marks the end of several U.S. pandemic-era emergency support program, from extra food assistance to automatic enrollment in Medicaid. "I like this a lot because they give us a variety of fruit," says Smith, "instead of just cans." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
As public health emergency ends, pandemic-era support programs have already been fading away
The formal end of the national Public Health Emergency on Thursday is largely a symbolic and psychological step, representing the country’s formal emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing Co. (BA), up $12.44 to $226.56

The aircraft maker reported a smaller loss for the spring than analysts expected, and revenue beat forecasts.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), up $6.90 to $129.69

The parent company of Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), down $14.05 to $336.93

The tech giant made comments that tempered huge expectations for growth from artificial intelligence.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), down $2.41 to $10.10

The owner of the Snapchat app reported declining sales and issued a disappointing forecast.

Gap Inc. (GPS), up 51 cents to $9.73

The clothing retailer tapped a Mattel executive responsible for re-energizing Barbie and Hot Wheels as its next CEO.

NatWest Group PLC (NWG), down 18 cents to $6.30

The CEO of the British bank is leaving after discussing personal details of populist politician Nigel Farage, a client, with a journalist.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW), up $2.20 to $9.89

The troubled bank agreed to be bought by Banc of California following months of speculation that it couldn’t survive on its own.