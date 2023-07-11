FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Business

WD-40, Payoneer Global rise; Viridian, Equitrans fall, Tuesday, 7/11/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), up 2 cents to $5.71.

The maker of supply chain management software reported solid fiscal first-quarter financial results.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Pipeline design issues, lapses by its operators and problems caused during its construction led to a massive oil spill on the Keystone pipeline system in northeastern Kansas, according to a report for U.S. government regulators.

WD-40 Co. (WDFC), up $35.08 to $228.89.

The maintenance and cleaning product company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM), up $7.12 to $219.93.

The business software maker is reportedly planning to raise prices in August.

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO), up 8 cents to $4.92.

The financial technology company said it will cut about 9% of its workforce.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN), down $3.74 to $20.78.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a broad update on on a potential chronic thyroid eye disease treatment.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN), down 44 cents to $8.75.

A federal judge halted construction of the the pipeline operator’s Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia’s Jefferson National Forest.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), up 98 cents to $332.81.

The software and technology company is reportedly cutting more jobs.

Halliburton Co. (HAL), up $1.02 to $37.03.

The oilfield resources company gained ground along with rising prices for crude oil.