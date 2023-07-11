WD-40, Payoneer Global rise; Viridian, Equitrans fall, Tuesday, 7/11/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), up 2 cents to $5.71.

The maker of supply chain management software reported solid fiscal first-quarter financial results.

WD-40 Co. (WDFC), up $35.08 to $228.89.

The maintenance and cleaning product company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM), up $7.12 to $219.93.

The business software maker is reportedly planning to raise prices in August.

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO), up 8 cents to $4.92.

The financial technology company said it will cut about 9% of its workforce.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN), down $3.74 to $20.78.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a broad update on on a potential chronic thyroid eye disease treatment.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN), down 44 cents to $8.75.

A federal judge halted construction of the the pipeline operator’s Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia’s Jefferson National Forest.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), up 98 cents to $332.81.

The software and technology company is reportedly cutting more jobs.

Halliburton Co. (HAL), up $1.02 to $37.03.

The oilfield resources company gained ground along with rising prices for crude oil.