    Apple, Expedia rise; Lyft, Bio-Rad Laboratories fall

    May 5, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

    Apple Inc., up $7.78 to $173.57.

    The iPhone maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

    Expedia Group, up $4.37 to $93.54.

    The online travel company reported strong first-quarter revenue.

    DoorDash Inc., up 7 cents to $62.90

    The delivery service beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

    Lyft Inc., down $2.06 to $8.63.

    The ride-hailing company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

    Carvana Co., up $1.76 to $8.96.

    The online used car retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update.

    Bill Holdings Inc., up $14.13 to $94.04.

    The payment processing software company raised its profit forecast for the year.

    Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $10.09 to $77.16.

    The ticket seller and concert promoter beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

    Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., down $77.37 to $385.24.

    The maker of instruments for biomedical research reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

