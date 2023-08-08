FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Business

Eli Lilly, Fox rise; Beyond Meat, RingCentral fall, Tuesday, 8/8/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), up $75.13 to $529.21.

The drug developer reported strong second-quarter earnings and surprisingly good sales of its diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

Celanese Corp. (CE), down 2.34 to $122.39.

Other news
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Pac-12’s downfall came after it could not adjust to changing media landscape
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA waivers
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Pac-12 leaders set to meet, receive details of potential media rights deal, AP source says

The chemical company cut its profit forecast for the year.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG), down $5.47 to $33.51.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses said Tarek Robbiati will replace CEO Vlad Shmunis.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). down $2.86 to $12.42.

The plant-based meat company trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down, down 50 cents to $181.65.

The package delivery company reported weak second-quarter revenue and trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Fox Corp. (FOX), up $1.51 to $32.65.

The TV broadcasting company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

The New York Times Co. (NYT), up $2.94 to $43.76.

The newspaper publisher reported strong second-quarter financial results.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), down $14.05 to $66.29.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries cut its sales forecast for the year.