    Ambarella, Advance Auto Parts fall; LL Flooring, Box rise

    May 31, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

    HP Inc., down $1.87 to $29.06.

    The personal computer and printer maker reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter revenue.

    Box Inc., up 15 cents to $28.17.

    The data storage provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

    Ambarella Inc., down $9.64 to $72.32.

    The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.10 to $14.42.

    The information technology company reported weak fiscal second-quarter revenue.

    Equity Residential, up 78 cents to $60.80.

    The real estate investment trust raised its profit forecast for the year.

    Twilio Inc., up $6.95 to $69.62.

    Activist investor Legion Partners is reportedly pressuring the communications software company to make changes.

    LL Flooring Holdings Inc., up 36 cents to $4.50.

    Cabinets To Go, a division of F9 Brands, is offering to buy the hardwood floors retailer.

    Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $39.31 to $72.89.

    The auto parts retailer reported weak first-quarter earnings and slashed its profit forecast for the year.

