Ambarella, Advance Auto Parts fall; LL Flooring, Box rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
HP Inc., down $1.87 to $29.06.
The personal computer and printer maker reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter revenue.
Box Inc., up 15 cents to $28.17.
The data storage provider raised its profit forecast for the year.
Ambarella Inc., down $9.64 to $72.32.
The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.10 to $14.42.
The information technology company reported weak fiscal second-quarter revenue.
Equity Residential, up 78 cents to $60.80.
The real estate investment trust raised its profit forecast for the year.
Twilio Inc., up $6.95 to $69.62.
Activist investor Legion Partners is reportedly pressuring the communications software company to make changes.
LL Flooring Holdings Inc., up 36 cents to $4.50.
Cabinets To Go, a division of F9 Brands, is offering to buy the hardwood floors retailer.
Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $39.31 to $72.89.
The auto parts retailer reported weak first-quarter earnings and slashed its profit forecast for the year.