    Gap, Vail Resorts fall; Ulta Beauty, Stratasys rise

    March 10, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

    Vail Resorts Inc., down $7.56 to $221.13.

    The ski resort operator reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.

    Gap Inc., down 71 cents to $10.87.

    The clothing chain’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

    Ulta Beauty Inc., up $1.25 to $521.18.

    The beauty products retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

    Stratasys Ltd., up $1.27 to $15.28.

    Nano Dimension is offering to buy the maker of 3D printers.

    Allbirds Inc., down $1.11 to $1.25

    The footwear company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

    National Beverage Corp., up $1.05 to $47.38.

    The maker of Shasta and other beverages beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

    Zumiez Inc., down 87 cents to $21.65.

    The clothing retailer gave investors a weak financial forecast.

    Newmont Corp., up 42 cents to $42.16.

    The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

