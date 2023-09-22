UAW strike expands
Menendez indicted again
Microsoft-Activision deal
Tropical storm warning
911 audio after F-35 ejection
Business

Seagen, Activision Blizzard rise; Scholastic, Natural Alternatives fall, Friday, 9/22/2023

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), down $5.91 to $33.04.

The book publisher reported a bigger fiscal first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), up $1.55 to $93.90.

Other news
FILE - A sign outside the Activision building in Santa Monica, Calif., June 21, 2023. Microsoft revamped its bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard on Tuesday Aug. 22, 2023, to appease British competition regulators, who are the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Microsoft budges on video game streaming rights in push for UK to approve Activision Blizzard deal
FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the “Call of Duty” video game series on PlayStation following the tech giant’s acquisition of the video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday, July 16, 2023 in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads up Microsoft’s Xbox. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Microsoft and Activision extend deadline to close $69 billion deal under close regulatory scrutiny
FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the “Call of Duty” video game series on PlayStation following the tech giant’s acquisition of the video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday, July 16, 2023 in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads up Microsoft’s Xbox. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard

Antitrust regulators in Britain gave preliminary approval to Microsoft’s buyout of the maker of “Call of Duty.”

Seagen Inc. (SGEN), up $7.36 to $213.75.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for bladder cancer.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), up $3.97 to $88.09.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to file for an IPO in Hong Kong for its logistics arm, Cainiao.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $2.32 to $131.65.

The retail giant will begin charging subscribers an extra fee to keep their streaming videos ad-free.

Intel Corp. (INTC), down 3 cents to $34.62.

European Union antitrust enforcers slapped the chipmaker with a fresh $400 million fine in a long-running legal fight.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up 99 cents to $115.75.

The oil giant gained ground along with rising crude prices.

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII), down 12 cents to $6.19.

The nutritional supplements maker reported a drop in fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.