Iran-US prisoner exchange
Hunter Biden sues IRS
Russell Brand
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dallas Cowboys
Business

Nikola, Valero Energy rise; Stellantis, Clorox fall, Monday, 9/18/2023

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA), down 23 cents to $19.02.

The United Auto Workers reportedly rejected the automaker’s latest wage proposal.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), up 34 cents to $1.53.

Other news
President Joe Biden, escorted by Col. Angela Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing Division, walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Biden is heading to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly and fundraisers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
With Hollywood on strike, Biden leans on Broadway stars in hunt for campaign cash
Farmers hold a Bulgarian flag during a protest in the town of Pernik, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Farmers in Bulgaria blocked major roads and border crossings nationwide on Monday to protest against their government's decision to lift a ban on imports of food products from Ukraine, complaining that products from the war-torn country will cause an influx and distort local prices. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)
Farmers across Bulgaria protest against Ukrainian grain as EU divide grows
Protesters rally outside Tesla's Fremont, Calif., factory as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans a visit with businessman Elon Musk on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence

The electric truck maker named Mary Chan as its new chief operating officer.

Clorox Co. (CLX), down $1.29 to $144.91.

The bleach maker said a cyberattack in August will impact its fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $6.98 to $267.41.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly considering building a factory in Saudi Arabia.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), up $2.60 to $146.28.

Energy stocks mostly gained ground as oil prices edged higher.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 5 cents to $40.32.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Chevron Corp. (CVX), up $1.52 to $168.02.

A liquefied natural gas plant in Australia owned by the energy company resumed full production after a fault cut output.

Ennis Inc. (EBF), up 55 cents to $21.55.

The wholesale printing company announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.