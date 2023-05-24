Intuit, Agilent fall; Kohl’s, Urban Outfitters rise

AP NEWS
    May 24, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

    Intuit Inc., down $33.88 to $415.92.

    The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported disappointing third-quarter sales.

    Analog Devices Inc., down $14.72 to $173.20.

    The semiconductor maker gave investors a weak financial forecast.

    Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $14.57 to $204.31.

    The security software maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

    Agilent Technologies Inc., down $7.65 to $120.99.

    The scientific instrument maker trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

    Toll Brothers Inc., up $1.34 to $65.09.

    The home builder beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

    Urban Outfitters Inc., up $4.69 to $31.35.

    The clothing and accessories retailer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

    Kohl’s Corp., up $1.45 to $20.72.

    The department store operator reported strong first-quarter earnings.

    PTC Therapeutics Inc., down $11.46 to $46.95.

    The biopharmaceutical company’s update on a potential genetic disorder treatment disappointed investors.

