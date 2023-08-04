FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Amazon, Booking Holdings rise; Apple, Monster Beverage fall, Friday, 8/4/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), down $5.53 to $185.64,

The iPhone maker’s revenue slipped during its fiscal third quarter and indicated another decline for the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $14.15 to $143.06.

The online retail giant reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), up $284.39 to $3,124.30.

The online travel booking service reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST), down $1.93 to $56.05.

The energy drink maker’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), down $17.77 to $57.99.

The network security company gave investors a weak sales forecast for its current quarter.

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), down $5.61 to $83.91.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Block Inc. (SQ), down $9.51 to $64.04.

The mobile payments services provider warned investors about a slowdown in payment volume growth.

Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), up $32.92 to $202.58.

The software company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.