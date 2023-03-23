AP NEWS
    KB Home, Worthington rise; MillerKnoll, Trupanion fall

    March 23, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

    KB Home, up $2.77 to $39.57.

    The homebuilder beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

    Worthington Industries Inc., up $8.21 to $61.34.

    The metal manufacturer reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

    MillerKnoll Inc., down 91 cents to $19.73.

    The furniture maker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

    Steelcase Inc., up 43 cents to $7.61.

    The office furniture maker beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $50.86 to $802.16.

    The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a lung condition treatment.

    Accenture Plc., up $18.39 to $271.66.

    The consulting company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

    General Mills Inc. up $2.28 to $82.15

    The maker of Cheerios and other packaged foods reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

    Trupanion Inc., down $15 to $41.19,

    The medical insurance company for pets said its chief financial officer, Drew Wolff, is stepping down.

