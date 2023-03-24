Oxford Industries, Scholastic fall, Activision rises
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Stifel Financial Corp., down $1.42 to $56.75.
The financial services company warned investors about weak investment banking revenue during the first quarter.
Nelnet Inc., down 55 cents to $89.67.
The student loan company is cutting staff because of lower servicing volumes for federal contracts.
Oxford Industries Inc., down $14.75 to $101.72.
The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Scholastic Corp., down $9.20 to $32.12.
The publishing, education and media company gave investors a disappointing financial update.
Joann Inc., down 28 cents to $1.83.
The fabric and craft store chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.
Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.71 to $84.39.
Antitrust authorities in the U.K. dropped concerns that the deal would hurt the console gaming market.
Incyte Corp., down $2.03 to $70.23.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential blood disorder treatment.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up 12 cents to $103.53
Energy stocks were mixed as crude oil prices fell and natural gas prices rose.