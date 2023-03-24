AP NEWS
    Oxford Industries, Scholastic fall, Activision rises

    March 24, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

    Stifel Financial Corp., down $1.42 to $56.75.

    The financial services company warned investors about weak investment banking revenue during the first quarter.

    Nelnet Inc., down 55 cents to $89.67.

    The student loan company is cutting staff because of lower servicing volumes for federal contracts.

    Oxford Industries Inc., down $14.75 to $101.72.

    The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines gave investors a weak profit forecast.

    Scholastic Corp., down $9.20 to $32.12.

    The publishing, education and media company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

    Joann Inc., down 28 cents to $1.83.

    The fabric and craft store chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

    Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.71 to $84.39.

    Antitrust authorities in the U.K. dropped concerns that the deal would hurt the console gaming market.

    Incyte Corp., down $2.03 to $70.23.

    The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential blood disorder treatment.

    Exxon Mobil Corp., up 12 cents to $103.53

    Energy stocks were mixed as crude oil prices fell and natural gas prices rose.

