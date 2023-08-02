Electronic Arts, Generac fall; Humana, CVS Health rise, Wednesday, 8/2/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), down $9.06 to $127.06.

The maker of The Sims, Medal of Honor and other video games reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG), down $13.32 to $58.12.

The lawn and garden products company reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Humana Inc. (HUM), up $29.03 to $487.14.

The health insurer posted strong second-quarter financial results.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP), up $1.66 to $28.12.

The food producer handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Parsons Corp. (PSN), up $4.63 to $54.14.

The software and infrastructure services provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Waters Corp. (WAT), up $20.60 to $295.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS), up $2.81 to $76.76.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), down $35.38 to $118.

The electricity generator maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.