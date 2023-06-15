Lennar, AutoZone rise; Kroger, John Wiley fall, Thursday, 6/15/2023

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Lennar Corp., up $5.06 to $119.81.

The homebuilder reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Kroger Co., down $1.27 to $45.94.

The grocery chain reported weak fiscal first-quarter revenue.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., up 60 cents to $9.52.

Patterson-UTI is buying the oilfield services company.

Jabil Inc., up $4.95 to $104.64.

The electronics manufacturer beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

MicroVision Inc., up 45 cents to $5.05.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays withdrew a public stock offering, citing market volatility.

AutoZone Inc., up $97.95 to $2,497.37.

The auto parts retailer increased its stock buyback program by $2 billion.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc., down $5.66 to $3.89.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential ovarian cancer treatment.

John Wiley & Sons Inc., down $4.17 to $32.45.

The publisher’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.