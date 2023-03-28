AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Walgreens, McCormick rise; Invesco Mortgage, CytomX fall

    March 28, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 88 cents to $33.82.

    The drugstore chain reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue.

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $12.28 to $98.40.

    The online retailer is splitting into six independent business groups.

    PVH Corp., up $14.74 to $88.36.

    The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

    Lyft Inc., down 73 cents to $8.87.

    The ride-hailing service’s co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive.

    Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., down 75 cents to $10.46.

    The real estate investment trust lowered its dividend.

    CytomX Therapeutics Inc., down 27 cents to $1.52.

    The cancer therapy developer reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

    The Lovesac Co., up $3 to $27.

    The furniture retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

    McCormick & Co., up $7.12 to $81.18.

    The spices and seasonings company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.