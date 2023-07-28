Newell Brands, Intel rise; Ford, Sweetgreen fall: Friday, 7/28/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Intel Corp., up $2.28 to $36.83.
The chipmaker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.
KLA Corp., up $28.66 to $511.01.
The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
T. Rowe Price Group Inc., up $9.68 to $126.79.
The financial services firm beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Procter & Gamble Co., up $4.30 to $156.41.
The maker of Charmin toilet paper and other consumer products reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Ford Motor Co., down 47 cents to $13.26.
The automaker is recalling more than 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. to fix the electric parking brake.
Newell Brands Inc., up 79 cents to $11.04.
The maker of Rubbermaid products beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Avantor Inc., down $1.55 to $21.28
The laboratory equipment and materials company reported weak second-quarter earnings and revenue.
Sweetgreen Inc., down $1.35 to $14.10.
The restaurant chain reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.