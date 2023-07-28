U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Newell Brands, Intel rise; Ford, Sweetgreen fall: Friday, 7/28/2023

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Intel Corp., up $2.28 to $36.83.

The chipmaker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

KLA Corp., up $28.66 to $511.01.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc., up $9.68 to $126.79.

The financial services firm beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $4.30 to $156.41.

The maker of Charmin toilet paper and other consumer products reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Ford Motor Co., down 47 cents to $13.26.

The automaker is recalling more than 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. to fix the electric parking brake.

Newell Brands Inc., up 79 cents to $11.04.

The maker of Rubbermaid products beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Avantor Inc., down $1.55 to $21.28

The laboratory equipment and materials company reported weak second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Sweetgreen Inc., down $1.35 to $14.10.

The restaurant chain reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.